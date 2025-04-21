Kyrgyz capital attracts Chinese investors to create country's largest tree nursery

The Bishkek Mayor’s Office said that the project is being implemented in cooperation with Chinese investors from the city of Qingdao and is aimed at greening the city with tall tree species.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev personally visited the site where 12,300 tall seedlings, as well as 9,000 shrubs and tree roots have already been planted in an experimental mode on an area of ​​more than 5 hectares.

The main types of planted tree and shrub seedlings: Norway maple, Chinese acacia, Common leaves, Suzuki pendant, Linden, White wax, Begonia, Phnom Penh poplar, Large-leaved poplar,Red nana, Hokkaido poplar, Beech, Luan, etc.

According to the mayor, the creation of our own nursery will allow in the future to centrally provide the capital with tall trees, which play an important role in the formation of a comfortable urban environment. He instructed the Bishkekzelenstroy Municipal Enterprise to actively interact with Chinese partners and adopt their experience in the field of landscaping and agronomy.

The project is designed to improve the level of improvement of Bishkek and create a solid basis for sustainable greening of the capital.

Earlier it was reported that trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached USD5.5 bln.