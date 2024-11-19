Kyrgyz Cabinet to intensify work to limit circulation of plastic bags

As part of the policy to limit the turnover of plastic bags and increase the productive capacity of paper bags production, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev visited Kosh-Tamchy LLC with the Ak-Kayin trade mark, located in Chui Oblast, the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet reported.

The commission familiarized with the technological process of the company's production.

“Ak-Kayin is a large company complying with the principles - ESG, green technology. The main activity of the company is the production of flat ply cardboard, corrugated paper, cardboard packaging, sack papers, as a result of recycling of collected waste paper, used cardboard packaging.

The products are manufactured in accordance with international standards.

Currently, a new technological line is being set up to launch the production of finished products: paper bags, sacks of various types, grades and sizes.

As a result of the visit, it was decided that the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Natural Resources will provide the necessary state support in the development of paper packaging assortments of this company.

Within the framework of the ongoing reform in waste management, the Ministry of Natural Resources intends to provide appropriate support and preferences to similar green projects aimed at recovery and recycling of useful waste.