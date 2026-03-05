Kyoto’s cultural jewel reborn as Imperial Hotel

With seven above-ground floors and two underground levels, the hotel is Imperial Hotel Ltd.'s fourth location in Japan. It offers a suite for 3 million yen ($19,000) per night.

The hotel operator aims to increase its global recognition by opening a new facility in Kyoto, a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers. The Imperial Hotel Kyoto is the Tokyo-based operator's first opening in 30 years.

Among its 55 guest rooms, eight are tatami-floored rooms, the first time in the hotel operator's history it has used the traditional Japanese flooring made of rice straw. It has restaurants, a pool and a gym.

The hotel is located on the premises of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo theater, around 3.5 kilometers from JR Kyoto Station.

Despite the makeover, it retains the exterior design and unique outer tiles of the Yasaka Kaikan, a hall built in 1936 for musicals and concerts.

Before the renovation, much of the facility was unused due to its age and lack of earthquake resistance.

"We will work hard to maintain this place's unique appeal, serving as a bridge to the future," Imperial Hotel President Jun Kazama said at the opening ceremony.

