Kuwait says Iranian drone attack caused major damage to power, water plants

The Kuwaiti Electricity Ministry said the attack targeted two electricity generation and water desalination plants late Saturday.

The ministry said no injuries were reported.

It added that two electricity generation units were taken out of service, while emergency and technical teams began responding immediately to contain the damage and maintain services.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.