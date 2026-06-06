Kuwait reopens airspace, resumes flight operations after temporary closure

In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), PACA said that the concerned authorities have activated the approved procedures and plans to deal with emergencies, to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews and facilities related to the civil aviation sector.

During the temporary closure, which was from 4:15 am to 6:15 am, 11 Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways flights were diverted to neighbouring airports to maintain the safety of passengers and crews, and ensure the continuity of operations in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety.

It explained that after coordinating with the competent authorities and ensuring the stability of the situation and the elimination of the danger, it was decided to resume air traffic and receive flights as of 6:15 am.

Flights diverted to Kuwait International Airport from Dammam and Riyadh airports had resumed their scheduled routes following the restoration of air traffic operations and the reopening of the airspace.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana announced plans to resume regular flights to Dubai from Almaty on June 20, and from Astana on July 10.