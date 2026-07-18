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    Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights after temporary airport suspension

    16:24, 18 July 2026

    Kuwait Airways announced Saturday that is has rescheduled the majority of its commercial flights following a temporary suspension of take-off and landing operations at Kuwait International Airport amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from WAM.

    Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights after temporary airport suspension
    Photo credit: Pexels

    In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, the national carrier urged passengers to closely monitor the status of their flights.

    The airline said it is sending automated updates and text messages to the phone numbers provided  booking files to keep travellers informed of any schedule changes. 

    Earlier, in June, Kuwait temporarily shut down its airspace due to Iranian attacks. 

    Kuwait World News Middle East Civil aviation
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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