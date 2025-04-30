Kurultay of Kazakh Youth held in Ankara

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan along with the Consulates General in Antalya, Istanbul, and Izmir, with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY), the Youth Council of the Turkic World, and Ankara University.

The event brought together students from Eskişehir, Sakarya, Bolu, Karabük, Antalya, Niğde, Isparta, and other cities.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The main goal of the Kurultay was to unite Kazakh students studying in Türkiye, strengthen friendship, and promote national identity and culture. The students reviewed the academic year, exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s current situation and future, and shared their upcoming plans.

To strengthen international ties and friendship, student associations from other Turkic countries were also invited, giving the event an international dimension.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kurultay continued with a festive concert open to the public, featuring traditional dances and song and honoring the 180th anniversary of Abai and the 100th anniversary Aliya Moldagulova. Traditional musical compositions (küi) by composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev were performed in honor of his 100th anniversary.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Following the concert, a national cuisine fair and traditional Kazakh games were organized. Guests were offered to taste traditional dishes such as baursak, kurt, and cheese, and took photos wearing national costumes. The audience experienced various aspects of Kazakh culture.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In total, the event gathered more than 2,000 participants fostering patriotism and strengthening the participants’ love for their homeland.