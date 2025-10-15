Kurash included in Islamic Solidarity Games' program

This significant decision marks another important step toward the wider promotion of Kurash among the member countries of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) and the enhancement of its prestige on the international sports arena.

As noted in the official letter sent by the IKA General Secretary Mr. Mohammad Reza Nassiri to all national Kurash federations across Asia and Africa, participation in this event is open to all federations of Islamic countries (ISSA).

According to the agreement, free accommodation and meals will be provided for six members of each participating country’s delegation. The delegation shall consist of two coaches, two male athletes, and two female athletes.

Kurash competitions will be held in the following weight categories:

• Men: –66 kg and –81 kg

• Women: –57 kg and –70 kg

All entries must be submitted exclusively through the International Kurash Association. Registration through the National Olympic Committee is not required.

Federations are requested to send information about their participants, including copies of athletes’ and coaches’ passports and the athletes’ weight categories, by October 15, 2025.

Due to the limited number of spots available in each weight category, federations are kindly asked to submit their applications as early as possible.