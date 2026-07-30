Kumamoto quake shifts ground by 87cm

The institution has set GPS-based control stations at around 1,300 locations nationwide to monitor crustal movements. During powerful earthquakes that struck the same prefecture in April 2016, the ground in the village of Minamiaso moved about 97 centimeters.

Following Tuesday's temblor, which registered a maximum intensity of 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic scale, a control station in Yatsushiro recorded a ground shift of 87 centimeters and sank around 32 centimeters.

Another station in the city moved south by about 17 centimeters, and a station in the city of Kumamoto, the capital of the prefecture, moved about 43 centimeters to the north.

Calculations based on ground movements at such observation points showed that the fault at which the quake occurred is estimated to be about 32 kilometers long and 7.9 km wide, and is believed to have moved approximately 2.2 meters.

Earlier, it was reported that quake evacuees in Japan's Kumamoto face power and water cuts.