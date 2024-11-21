KTZ expands network of terminals in Europe
JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Hungary’s L.A.C. Holding and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd of China entered into a memorandum of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. The document was signed in Budapest as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Hungary, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The sides agreed to establish a joint intermodal freight terminal in Budapest, which offers a well-developed transport network for intermodal transportations. The terminal with a projected capacity of 230,000TEU will let increase the number of container trains along the China-Europe-China route including transit transportations along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The formation of the network of terminals along the key transport corridors is expected to contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s positions as a large transit hub in Eurasia.