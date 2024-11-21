KTZ expands network of terminals in Europe

The sides agreed to establish a joint intermodal freight terminal in Budapest, which offers a well-developed transport network for intermodal transportations. The terminal with a projected capacity of 230,000TEU will let increase the number of container trains along the China-Europe-China route including transit transportations along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Photo credit: KTZ

The formation of the network of terminals along the key transport corridors is expected to contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s positions as a large transit hub in Eurasia.