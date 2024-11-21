EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    KTZ expands network of terminals in Europe

    10:29, 21 November 2024

    JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Hungary’s L.A.C. Holding and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd of China entered into a memorandum of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. The document was signed in Budapest as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Hungary, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    KTZ expands network of terminals in Europe
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides agreed to establish a joint intermodal freight terminal in Budapest, which offers a well-developed transport network for intermodal transportations. The terminal with a projected capacity of 230,000TEU will let increase the number of container trains along the China-Europe-China route including transit transportations along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    KTZ expands network of terminals in Europe
    Photo credit: KTZ

    The formation of the network of terminals along the key transport corridors is expected to contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s positions as a large transit hub in Eurasia.

    Transport Kazakhstan-Hungary Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan and China Middle Corridor Integration China Kazakhstan Railways
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All