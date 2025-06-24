Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland

Ovchinnikova cleared 185 cm in her best attempt.

Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko claimed the top spot with a height of 192 cm, while Poland’s Alicja Wysocka took third, also clearing 185 cm.

As reported earlier, Ovchinnikova has clinched gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece.