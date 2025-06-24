Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland
15:53, 24 June 2025
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won a silver medal in the high jump event at the Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ovchinnikova cleared 185 cm in her best attempt.
Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko claimed the top spot with a height of 192 cm, while Poland’s Alicja Wysocka took third, also clearing 185 cm.
As reported earlier, Ovchinnikova has clinched gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece.