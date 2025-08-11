Krasheninnikov volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 9-kilometer ash plume into sky

"Explosions at 6:00 a.m. GMT sent ash from the volcano up to 9,000 meters. The ash plume drifted 1,114 kilometers east from the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

A red aviation color code has been declared as the volcano's activity poses a threat to local and international air traffic.

The Krasheninnikov volcano is part of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka stratovolcano and is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano. On August 5, it sent an ash plume eight kilometers into the sky. The volcano is cone-shaped with a 700-meter-wide caldera. There are approximately 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on its slopes. It erupted for the first time since the 16th century after a major earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. Its eruption is intensifying. On August 8, it spewed ash twice.

