EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Krasheninnikov volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 9-kilometer ash plume into sky

    18:21, 11 August 2025

    The Krasheninnikov volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which is currently erupting for the first time in centuries, has sent an ash plume nine kilometers high, seismologists said, TASS reported.

    Krasheninnikov volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 9-kilometer ash plume into sky
    Photo credit: @adam_krus / X

    "Explosions at 6:00 a.m. GMT sent ash from the volcano up to 9,000 meters. The ash plume drifted 1,114 kilometers east from the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

    A red aviation color code has been declared as the volcano's activity poses a threat to local and international air traffic.

    The Krasheninnikov volcano is part of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka stratovolcano and is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano. On August 5, it sent an ash plume eight kilometers into the sky. The volcano is cone-shaped with a 700-meter-wide caldera. There are approximately 80 lateral explosive craters and cinder cones on its slopes. It erupted for the first time since the 16th century after a major earthquake hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. Its eruption is intensifying. On August 8, it spewed ash twice.

    Earlier it was reported that the Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Kamchatka assigned highest aviation hazard code.

    Volcano eruption Incidents Natural disasters World News Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All