    Karachaganak hit with KZT 2 billion fine over ecological violations

    23:40, 2 March 2026

    The Ecology Department of West Kazakhstan region conducted an unscheduled audit regarding excess emissions at the Kazakhstan branch of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Karachaganak gas condensate field
    Photo credit: NC KazMunayGas

    According to the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control, the audit found that the company produced over-limit pollutant emissions and wastewater discharges in 2024.

    As a result, KPO has been held administratively liable for violating Article 328 of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Code of Administrative Offenses. The total fine amounts to 2.07 billion tenge. The period for voluntary payment of the fine has not yet expired.

    In addition to the financial penalty, the department has issued a directive requiring the company to analyze the root causes of these violations and implement a comprehensive action plan to prevent future occurrences.

    As previously reported, Kazakhstan revised the approach to PSAs at Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
