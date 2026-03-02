Karachaganak hit with KZT 2 billion fine over ecological violations

According to the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control, the audit found that the company produced over-limit pollutant emissions and wastewater discharges in 2024.

As a result, KPO has been held administratively liable for violating Article 328 of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Code of Administrative Offenses. The total fine amounts to 2.07 billion tenge. The period for voluntary payment of the fine has not yet expired.

In addition to the financial penalty, the department has issued a directive requiring the company to analyze the root causes of these violations and implement a comprehensive action plan to prevent future occurrences.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan revised the approach to PSAs at Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.