Korea’s gender minister nominee apologizes for using aides to do personal chores

Kang offered the apology during a parliamentary confirmation hearing on her nomination, when she was pressed by opposition lawmakers, including Rep. Lee Dal-hee of the People Power Party, who actually brought a plastic bag of food waste to the hearing to make her point.

"I sincerely apologize for the controversy I've caused. I offer my heartfelt apologies to the aides who may have been hurt in the process," Kang told lawmakers at the National Assembly.

"I humbly accept my shortcomings and will take this as a lesson to be more mindful in my words and actions, and to move forward with greater care and consideration," she said.

Kang, a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, was nominated for gender minister late last month.

The controversy arose after some of her staff members raised allegations that she ordered her aides to do her household chores and repair her toilet, claiming that her abusive behavior amounts to "gapjil" -- a Korean term used to describe a power-abusing workplace practice by a superior.

But Kang denied media reports that she sought to take legal actions against her aides who have raised the allegations against her.

Kang also denied allegations that she falsified her residential address to appear as though she was living in her constituency of Gangseo Ward while actually residing in central Gwanghwamun.

She explained that she kept her Gwanghwamun residence to help her child, who has a developmental disability, adjust to a new environment.

"I believe the misunderstanding arose because my actual place of residence and the address listed in the resident registration system were different," she said. "I am living in both homes."

