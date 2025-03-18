Korean police send bodyguards to protect opposition leader amid assassination threat

The police protection began Tuesday for an undetermined period of time after Lee's Democratic Party requested it, citing concerning text messages received by several of its lawmakers.

The messages reportedly warned against a plot to assassinate Lee with a smuggled Russian-made pistol.

Police did not disclose the number of bodyguards assigned to Lee or other specifics of the security detail.

Earlier this week, police said they have stepped up intelligence gathering related to the threat and will open an investigation when they have a meaningful lead.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean police again filed for arrest warrants for two Yoon’s aides.