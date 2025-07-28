Korean FM to visit Japan, U.S. this week for talks with counterparts: sources

Cho is expected to make a two-day trip to Tokyo starting Tuesday and meet one-on-one with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, before flying to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (U.S. time), the sources said.

If confirmed, they would mark Cho's first bilateral talks with his respective Japanese and U.S. counterparts since taking office early last week.

Japan's Kyodo News also reported Monday that Seoul and Tokyo were fine-tuning the details for Cho's visit to Japan.

Cho's likely two-nation swing comes as South Korea's tariff negotiations with the U.S. are at a critical juncture this week amid the looming Aug. 1 deadline set by the Donald Trump administration. Unless a trade deal is reached, South Korean goods will be subject to a 25 percent U.S. reciprocal tariff and sectoral duties.

Top Seoul officials have been racing to strike an agreement to reduce the steep tariffs and minimize the impact on its export-dependent economy.

In Tokyo, Cho could use the talks with Iwaya to exchange opinions on the U.S. tariffs, as Japan reached an agreement with the Trump administration just last week.

Under the deal, the U.S. will impose the 15 percent reciprocal rate on Japanese products, 10 percentage points lower than what was previously announced. The deal also includes Japan's pledge to invest US$550 billion to build and expand core American industries.

Besides the tariffs, Cho and Iwaya are expected to discuss shared bilateral issues, including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and reaffirm their commitment to advancing bilateral ties, as well as trilateral cooperation with the U.S.

During their first phone call Thursday, the two ministers agreed that their countries should continue bilateral cooperation to address shared regional and global challenges, and pledged to maintain close high-level communication, including at the leaders' level.

Cho has yet to hold a phone conversation with Rubio. His apparent decision to visit Japan before the U.S. is seen as atypical, as newly appointed foreign ministers have generally chosen Washington as their first stop for diplomatic talks.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the trade deals with Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.