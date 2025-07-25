Korean court orders Yoon to compensate for people's martial law suffering

The Seoul Central District Court issued the order while ruling in favor of 104 citizens who filed a class-action suit against Yoon to demand 100,000 won (US$73) each in return for emotional damage related to the martial law incident.

It is the first ruling in which a court recognized the damage suffered by people due to the martial law and their right to claim compensation.

The court said Yoon has an obligation to pay compensation over the emotional damage and that the amount of 100,000 won demanded by the plaintiffs can be sufficiently acknowledged.

The court noted that Yoon paralyzed the National Assembly through the illegal and unconstitutional martial law imposition, and violated the presidential duty to protect the people's right to life, freedom and dignity.

As reported previously, the Korean court has concluded the hearing on legality of ex-President Yoon’s arrest.