Korean cosmetics exports exceed $5.6bn in 5M2025

Combined outbound shipments of Korean beauty products came to US$5.6 billion during the January-May period, up from $4.6 billion recorded a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The ministry said demand for South Korean cosmetics has continued to expand in Europe and the United States, despite a decline in exports to China, traditionally one of the country's largest overseas markets.

Notably, cosmetics became the top export item among the country's five major consumer goods categories -- agricultural and fishery products, cosmetics, fashion apparel, household goods and pharmaceuticals.

Over the past three years, agricultural and fishery products had consistently ranked as the largest export category among the five consumer goods sectors.

South Korea's cosmetic exports surpassed the $10 billion mark for the first time in 2024, before reaching an all-time high of $11.4 billion in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korean won fell to its lowest point since 2009 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as foreign investors kept selling local stocks amid declining hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Middle East conflict.