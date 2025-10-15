Korea–Central Asia partnership shows success of multilateralism

Speaking at the Astana Think Tank Forum 2025, he said that the growing global interdependence makes regional partnerships crucial for maintaining stability and innovation.

Rhee reviewed more than a decade of Korean–Central Asian collaboration in areas such as healthcare, transport, industrial modernization, and education, noting that the Forum Secretariat has already implemented over a hundred joint projects and facilitated regular exchanges among officials and experts.

“Central Asia has become indispensable to the future of multilateral cooperation,” he stated.

According to him, the Korean experience shows how sustained institutional dialogue can turn diplomatic frameworks into real instruments of regional development.

