KMG, Turkish Petroleum Corporation discuss cooperation prospects
Kazakhstan and Türkiye discussed key issues of cooperation in geological exploration, oil and gas production and investment attraction, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The issues were on agenda of the meeting between Chairman of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and CEO of the Turkish state-run company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) Ahmet Türkoğlu. The meeting took place October 2 in Astana, as part of KAZENERGY Forum, the press service of KazMunayGas said.
Previously, introductory sessions on promising geological exploration projects of KMG were held for TPAO specialists.
Additionally, joint working groups are analyzing the geological potential of these subsurface areas in Kazakhstan. Currently, both sides are working out the next steps for practical cooperation.
“KazMunayGas highly appreciates the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation both in geological exploration and hydrocarbons production, as well as in exchange of experience, implementation of advanced technologies and promotion and ecologically sustainable solutions. I am confident that the development of ties with the Turkish colleagues will contribute to the strengthening of energy security, expansion of international cooperation and creation of new growth points for the two countries’ economies,” Khassenov