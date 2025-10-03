KMG, Turkish Petroleum Corporation discuss cooperation prospects

The issues were on agenda of the meeting between Chairman of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and CEO of the Turkish state-run company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) Ahmet Türkoğlu. The meeting took place October 2 in Astana, as part of KAZENERGY Forum, the press service of KazMunayGas said.

Previously, introductory sessions on promising geological exploration projects of KMG were held for TPAO specialists.

Photo credit: KMG

Additionally, joint working groups are analyzing the geological potential of these subsurface areas in Kazakhstan. Currently, both sides are working out the next steps for practical cooperation.