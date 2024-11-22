KMG produced 18mln tons of oil in 9M2024

“In nine months of 2024, we have extracted 18 million tons of oil, which is 3% more against the same period in 2023. Oil transportation volumes increased by 6% and made around 63 million tons,” Khassenov said.

According to him, oil processing plans were fully implemented.

“In nine months of 2024, the KPI plant released 166,000 tons of polypropylene which is 84% more than the year before. The plant has completed guarantee tests and our goal now is to reach the projected capacities,” he added.

KazMunayGas still plays a key role in Kazakhstan’s economy, ensuring 26% of oil production countrywide, 56% of its transportation and 80% of processing.

“KazMunayGas occupies almost half or 46% of Samruk-Kazyna's assets. Its share in the national budget and the National Fund is 10%. The company employs a total of 50,000 people. With the consideration of contractor companies, the number of employees is around 80,000,” he noted.