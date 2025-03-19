KMG, CPC debate major aspects of cooperation

According to the KMG press service, the sides discussed major aspects of interaction within the Consortium, summed up year 2024 results and reviewed long-term plans for CPC system loading.

It was noted that 63.1 million tons of oil, including 55.7 million tons of Kazakh oil, were exported via the CPC pipeline.

Nikolay Gorban informed Askhat Khassenov of the current condition of the repair-restoration works at the Kropotkinskaya PS , having noted that all necessary measures are taken to complete the works and ensure safe operation of the pipeline in the future.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major projects in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil, and crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore.

CPC Shareholders are Russian Federation – 24 %, IC CPC Company (LLC) – 7%, NC KazMunayGas JSC – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, Lukoil International GmbH - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holdings Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%

As it was reported, during a working visit to the U.S., KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with the Chairman and CEO of Total Energies, Patrick Pouyanné. The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and reviewed the prospects for further interaction.