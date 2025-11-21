KMG, China’s CNCEC explore cooperation projects

The Chinese company reported on the progress in implementation of industrial projects and its own research developments. During the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects for the development of petrochemical industry in Kazakhstan.

China National Chemical Engineering Co.Ltd (CNCEC) is a state chemical engineering corporation of the People’s Republic of China. The company's portfolio includes thousands of projects in more than 50 countries worldwide, including the construction of 90% chemical and 50% petrochemical capacities in China.

Under an EPC contract, CNCEC carried out the construction of the KPI polypropylene production plant in the Atyrau region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that KazMunayGas, Uzbekneftegaz signed an agreement on Zharkyn project.