KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov meets Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Ankara

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in oil and gas industry.

During the talks, it was emphasized that Türkiye holds a special place among Kazakhstan's economic partners. In this regard, KMG prioritizes expansion of cooperation with Turkish energy companies, including the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Askhat Khassenov stressed that Kazakhstan views the deepening of cooperation with Türkiye in oil and gas sector as a part of its long-term strategy aimed at enhancing the country’s energy security, expansion of international cooperation and creation of new opportunities for investment attraction.