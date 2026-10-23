King Salman Academy concludes Arabic Language Month in Kazakhstan

KSGAAL Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi stated that the initiative advances Arabic globally and builds teaching capacities, commending the support of Minister of Culture and KSGAAL Board of Trustees Chairman Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Photo credit: SPA

The program featured training workshops, academic symposia, the inaugural linguistic games tournament, and the Hamza proficiency test. A key symposium on Arabic instruction in Kazakhstan convened scholars from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, King Abdulaziz University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Ablai Khan University.

Photo credit: SPA

The initiative closed with a formal ceremony, marking the completion of academic programs aimed at qualifying non-native instructors and broadening international educational partnerships.

As written before, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.

During the meeting on Friday, the parties positively noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Saudi relations, based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.