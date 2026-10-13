King of Belgium: Kazakhstan is a gateway across Eurasia

“Belgium is a gateway to Europe at the heart of the European Union with strong expertise in technology, innovation, clean energy, logistics, and international trade. Kazakhstan is a gateway across Eurasia. With its unique geographical position, considerable natural resources, it has become a regional center for trade, investment, and green development, giving it a distinctive role in the global economy. This creates a natural synergy,” he said.

Addressing business representatives from both countries, the King of the Belgians called for enhanced cooperation in promising areas such as energy, critical raw materials, transport and logistics, finance and tourism.

“Belgium and Kazakhstan may be geographically distant, but in ambition, pragmatism, and determination, we are remarkably close,” King Philippe concluded.

Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.