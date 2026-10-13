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    King of Belgium: Kazakhstan is a gateway across Eurasia

    19:41, 13 October 2026

    Speaking at the fourth session of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council, King Philippe emphasized that Brussels and Astana have all the necessary prerequisites to strengthen ties between Europe and Central Asia, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    King of Belgium: Kazakhstan is a gateway across Eurasia
    Photo: Akorda

    “Belgium is a gateway to Europe at the heart of the European Union with strong expertise in technology, innovation, clean energy, logistics, and international trade. Kazakhstan is a gateway across Eurasia. With its unique geographical position, considerable natural resources, it has become a regional center for trade, investment, and green development, giving it a distinctive role in the global economy. This creates a natural synergy,” he said.

    Addressing business representatives from both countries, the King of the Belgians called for enhanced cooperation in promising areas such as energy, critical raw materials, transport and logistics, finance and tourism.

    “Belgium and Kazakhstan may be geographically distant, but in ambition, pragmatism, and determination, we are remarkably close,” King Philippe concluded.

    Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan Belgium Kazakhstan and Belgium Eurasia Kazakhstan and Europe Politics Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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