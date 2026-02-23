Kim Jong-un reelected as general secretary of North Korea's ruling party

"The Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) decides to elect Kim Jong-un as general secretary of the WPK ... for the development of the WPK and the prosperity of the state," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing the "unshakable" will of party members, the people and soldiers.

The KCNA reported the congress decision made the previous day, the fourth day of what is typically several days of meetings, at the end of which key policy goals for the next five years are announced, including on the economy, defense and diplomacy.

North Korea's party regulations require the ruling party to elect its general secretary at a party congress.

The KCNA said the congress also adopted revised party rules during the Sunday meeting, but no particular details were released, including whether they had codified the North's policy regarding the two Koreas as "hostile countries," as some had speculated.

At the end of the congress, the party is expected to adopt a decision setting new policy directions for the next five years, including on the economy, defense and diplomacy. Whether it will issue any message in response to Washington's or Seoul's overtures to resume dialogue remains a key point of attention.

North Korea launched the ninth congress last Thursday, its first since the eighth in 2021. The congress is the highest decision-making body in North Korea.