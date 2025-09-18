KFF Football Academy receives FIFA Talent Academy status

On this occasion, President of FIFA Gianni Infantino recorded a video message against the backdrop of the State Flag of Kazakhstan.

“The honor of being welcomed to your beautiful country was in May 2023, when I saw it firsthand - the great work that is being done to develop football. It is clear to me that Kazakhstan is a football nation whose leaders understood the opportunities our beautiful sport offers to young people. As you know, we launched the FIFA talent development scheme three years ago, with the very simple aim of giving every talented player a chance to fulfill their potential, no matter where in the world they live and regardless of their financial and social situation. This wonderful project is the baby of FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsène Wenger and aims to make football truly global by raising standards around the world and giving more boys and more girls the chance to play professionally,” said Gianni Infantino in his message.

The new status opens up broad opportunities – from regular educational programs for coaches, scouts and managers to the participation of young football players in international tournaments and exchange programs. Local professionals also get a chance to directly gain experience from leading experts in world football.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

