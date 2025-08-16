Key issue of conflict must be resolved through direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, says Kazakhstani political analyst

“No deal” – Trump’s key quote that clearly illustrates the outcome of the negotiations. Unfortunately, no miracle happened, but fortunately, there was no global catastrophe either,” the expert noted.

According to him, expecting significant results would have been premature.

“It would be overly naive to believe that Putin’s first short-term visit to the U.S. in many years could yield tangible results right away. Both sides took an important step toward each other, but are not yet ready for fundamental concessions,” said Baigaliyev.

The political analyst also pointed out organizational aspects of the talks in Alaska, noting that the cancellation of the extended press conference and the lunch involving all delegation members suggests the negotiations didn’t go entirely as planned.

“At the same time, it’s reasonable to assume that there wasn’t a rigid plan to begin with. A situational and flexible schedule was chosen because both sides still don’t fully understand what to expect from each other,” he explained.

Earlier in an interview with Fox News, Trump acknowledged that no concrete results had been achieved.

According to Baigaliyev, the key issue of the conflict must be addressed through direct negotiations.

He also noted that a positive outcome was the parties’ intention to continue the dialogue.

“The White House and the Kremlin still hope to continue negotiations, including in an expanded format involving Ukraine and EU countries. And that’s logical, because there’s an undeniable rule: any conflict is easy to start in a very narrow circle, but hard to end, as it requires the involvement of all interested players,” the expert said.

Summing up, Baigaliyev pointed out that a peaceful resolution remains an extremely complex process, and there are no easy solutions to the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“Only when all parties are ready to make the most significant concessions will the world see concrete results. There was no miracle in Anchorage, and let’s be honest: the chances of one were nearly zero. But that doesn’t mean all peace talks should be abandoned. Шt suggests that the next round requires deeper and more decisive preparation, along with the involvement of all stakeholders in the conflict resolution process,” the political analyst said in conclusion.

