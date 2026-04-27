Kenya’s Sawe breaks 2-hour barrier to set world record at London Marathon
Kenya’s athlete Sabastian Sawe made history by breaking the two-hour barrier to win the men’s race at the 2026 London Marathon, while Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa set a new women-only world record, Anadolu reports.
Sawe, 31, defended his title with a stunning time of 1:59:30, becoming the first athlete to run an official marathon under two hours. The Kenyan surged ahead after the 30-kilometer mark following a closely contested race with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo.
Kejelcha finished second in 1:59:41, just 11 seconds behind in his marathon debut, and Kiplimo finished third in 2:00:28. All three runners finished inside the previous world record.
“I am so happy; it is a day to remember for me,” Sawe said. “Reaching the finish line, I saw the time, and I was so excited to run a world record today.”
In the women’s race, Assefa retained her title with a women-only world record time of 2:15:41, improving on the mark she set in London last year.
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri finished second in 2:15:53, while compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei was third in 2:15:55, marking the first time three women have finished under 2 hours 16 minutes in a marathon.
“I screamed when I finished because I knew I was breaking the world record,” Assefa said, adding that her improved fitness and speed training had paid off.
Previously, Qazinform reported a robot sets the world record at the half marathon in Beijing.