KazTransOil resumes jet fuel transshipment at Batumi oil terminal after eight-year hiatus

The terminal restarted operations in July 2026 by receiving its first shipment of 10,000 tons of JET A-1 aviation fuel from European refineries. The cargo arrived by sea across the Black Sea and is currently being stored at the terminal before being transported by rail to Kazakhstan.

The resumption of JET A-1 transshipment expands the logistics capabilities of Batumi Oil Terminal, promotes freight transportation along the Middle Corridor, enhances the resilience of international supply chains and strengthens the transit potential of the KazTransOil Group, KazTransOil said.

KazTransOil emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining stable aviation fuel supplies for Kazakhstan's transport sector.

A stable supply of aviation fuel is of strategic importance for Kazakhstan's transport sector, supporting mobility, strengthening energy security and ensuring the sustainable operation of the country's aviation industry, the company noted.

Batumi Oil Terminal serves as a specialized oil terminal handling a broad range of petroleum products. In addition to jet fuel, the facility processes crude oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel, motor gasoline, various grades of kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and other liquid bulk petroleum cargoes.

During the first half of 2026, Batumi Oil Terminal handled approximately 725,000 tons of oil and petroleum products.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kashagan oilfield operators had been ordered to cough up 4.9 US dollars in an environmental fine to Kazakhstan.