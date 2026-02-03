KazTransOil raises crude oil transportation costs from March 1

The changes will take effect on March 1, 2026, the company's press service says.

Under Order No. 7, tariffs for services at the T. Kassymov Oil Pumping Station and the Shagyr oil loading rack have been revised:

Unloading of crude oil from railway tank cars at the T. Kassymov station will rise to KZT 1,715.05 per tonne (excluding VAT), an increase of KZT 969 or 130%.

Transshipment of crude oil at the T. Kassymov Oil Pumping Station into the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline will be set at KZT 80.99 per tonne (excluding VAT), up KZT 0.6 or 0.8%.

Loading of crude oil into railway tank cars at the Shagyr facility will cost KZT 517.00 per tonne (excluding VAT), an increase of KZT 236 or 84%.

Order No. 8 introduces adjustments to the cost of transporting Russian-origin crude oil for transit through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan:

The transit transportation cost will be USD 28.02 per tonne (excluding VAT), up USD 0.12 or 0.4%.

The tariff for loading crude oil into railway tank cars at the Shagyr facility will be USD 0.96 per tonne (excluding VAT), an increase of USD 0.12 or 14%.

JSC KazTransOil is an oil pipeline company of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit, and for export. The company operates a network of 5,196 km of main oil pipelines, supported by 36 oil pumping stations and 68 oil heating furnaces. Its tank farm has a total storage capacity of 1,426 thousand cubic meters. Transshipment operations are facilitated by five railway draining and filling overpasses, while the Aktau sea oil terminal is equipped with specialized facilities for loading oil into tankers across three operating berths.

