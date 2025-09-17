KazMunayGas resumes oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

The first batch of 8,800 tons of Kashagan oil was shipped from the Port of Aktau via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on September 13. The next shipment is scheduled for September 20.

It should be reminded that deliveries along this route were suspended in August of this year.

The volume of Kazakh oil transportation along the BTC for 8 months of 2025 amounted to 0.9 million tons.

In 2022, KMG and SOCAR signed an oil transit agreement.

Last year, KMG and SOCAR entered into the agreement on phased increase in the volumes of Kazakh oil transit