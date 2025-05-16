KazMunayGas, CNODC discuss joint exploration of Pre-Caspian Depression

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in geological exploration projects.

In particular, the sides discussed joint exploration of the eastern edge of the Pre-Caspian Depression as per KMG-CNPC framework agreement signed in 2024 to expand cooperation in oil and gas industry.

The parties also reviewed the results of deep well drilling at Turgay Paleozoic site in Kyzylorda region as well as the prospects for further exploration of Paleozoic deposits of the South Turgai basin.

Askhat Khassenov and He Wenyan discussed operational results and further plans of jointly owned JSC Mangistaumunaygas (MMG, 50% owned by KMG and 50% owned by CNPC).

The sides also focused on the progress of Carbamide project being implemented by KMG and CNPC in Aktobe region. The preliminary cost of the project is $1.2 billion. The initiative is of great importance for enhancing the country’s food security and industrial potential.

Another issue on the meeting agenda was expansion of cooperation between KMG Engineering and CNODC’s Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development in the methods of enhancing oil recovery at jointly developed deposits.