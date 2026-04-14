KazMunayGas, China Oilfield Services Limited ink cooperation agreement

The document was signed at a meeting held in Astana on Tuesday between Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and Chief Executive Officer of China Oilfield Services (COSL, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation - CNOOC) Zhao Shunqiang.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in oilfield services, scientific and technological development, and workforce training. In particular, KMG Engineering LLP and COSL have already started jointly introducing new technologies in field development, drilling, and well overhaul.

Plans also include training KazMunayGas Group specialists at COSL’s production facilities in China.

Khassenov emphasized that CNOOC is one of key partners of KazMunayGas in geological exploration. Regarding COSL, he noted the importance of advancing the competencies of Kazakhstani oilfield service companies with support from Chinese partners.

Photo credit: KMG

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Framework Agreement on cooperation between KazMunayGas subsidiary KMG Drilling & Services and COSL. The document outlines strengthening partnership in drilling and service operations in Kazakhstan, with key areas including drilling, well services, joint project participation, technology transfer, and local content development.

Founded in 2001, China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) is one of the world’s largest international oil service companies and part of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). COSL provides a full spectrum of services, including drilling, geophysical and seismic exploration, drilling fluids and cementing, production enhancement, and integrated service and engineering solutions. The company implements projects in Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.