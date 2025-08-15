Kazinform News Agency mourns loss of co-worker Rinat Dussumov

Rinat Dussumov, who worked as a journalist, reporter, special projects manager, editor for almost 20 years, devoted much of his career to Kazinform News Agency. His utmost professionalism, focus on details and high responsibility turned him into a true role model for his colleagues and young journalists.

Deep grief. The merciless bad news has arrived to us. Scary. Painful. Sad. Rinat Dussumov has passed away. A kind-hearted person. Today is his birthday – August 15… Rinat didn't like to attract attention. Lived his secret life, guarding his privacy. In his 30s, in 2012, Rinat left for the capital, where there is no place for losers. Overcoming inertia of style, managing adaptation challenges, enduring a lot to keep his struggles unseen to the world, he reached the pinnacle of professionalism… Today, he is gone forever. This is so young to me. Rest in peace, wrote Aliya Akhmetova, friend of Rinat, public figure, publicist and teacher, member of Kazakhstan’s Union of Journalists.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Rinat Dussumov, who was much more than just a colleague, had a kind heart, an exceptional sense of humor and a knack for finding the right words at any situation. He was a responsive person, who was always there to support, advise, help in a difficult situation.

Rinat will be remembered for his cheerful disposition and positive energy - a soulful way of communicating and high standards at work, recalls Zhanar Mukhamediyarova, editor at Kazinform International News Agency. He was unusually humble, and even through he was well known in his native city Kokshetau, it took some time for us colleagues in Astana to know of his talents. Even through he looked ordinary, he had a whole world in his soul: He adored music, was a laureate and winner of multiple contests and festivals. He was keen on poetry and loved traveling. Rinat contributed greatly to promoting Tatar and Polish cultures and languages among the diasporas in our country. He was deeply caring about people… He stayed in touch with us until the very end - worried and wondering how things were going at work. This is an irreplaceable loss for Kazinform and each of us”.

“He lived a life filled with work, creativity and passion for his profession. He was a good listener, motivator, and gave the strength to keep going. Every encounter with him left warmth and light”.

Photo credit: Kazinform

I received the grave news: Rinat Dussumov, who worked for many years as an editor at Kazinform, has passed away unexpectedly. Young, cheerful, and very passionate about his work. He had Tatar, Polish and Kazakh roots. He was a very good man, skilled journalist. Rest in peace, wrote Askar Umarov, Director at the Central Communication Service under the Kazakh President.

“We will remember him as a talented editor, who had an impeccable command of words, and as a person, who valued life, friendship and simple human connections”.

Photo credit: instagram.com/rinat.dussumov

For me, Rinat was not just a colleague – a shift partner, but also a close friend, says Gulmira Baizakova, editor of the Russian version of Kazinform. We worked side-by-side for 10 years at Kazinform. Throughout this period, he invited me to competitions, creative evenings that he held, sometimes as a participant, and sometimes as a jury member. He introduced me to Tatar and Polish cultures, literature, creative persons. He was like that too, loved singing, writing poems, dreaming… We also walked in parks, along the embankment, visited mosques, hanged out at cafes. As a colleague, he was always supportive, although we could sometimes argue for hours over a title or grammar, photos. We always competed for the highest number of articles published, thus keeping each other sharp. We will miss him very much. For me, the work at Kazinform will be always associated with his name. Rest in peace, my best workmate – Rinat!

The bright memory of him will live forever in the hearts of the family members, friends and colleagues. The Kazinform International News Agency team offers its deepest condolences to the family, close ones and those who knew and admired this great person, Rinat Dussumov!

Team of Kazinform International News Agency