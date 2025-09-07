Kazinform, Jibek Joly TV to broadcast live President’s 2025 Address to Nation

Deputies, senior government officials, members of the National Kurultai, as well as representatives of civil community were invited to the event.

The 2025 State-of-the-Nation Address, according to experts, will focus on strategically important areas, such as digitalization and implementation of artificial intelligence, which has already proved its efficiency in public governance and economy.

In his Address, the President will raise the issues of development of the domestic market, promotion of high-value added production, as well as enhancing food, energy and transport security. Social reforms in healthcare, education and ecology sectors will also be in the spotlight. Experts say the upcoming State-of-the-Nation Address will continue the course towards a balanced development, with a focus on sustainability and social priorities.

The President’s Address will be broadcast live on the national TV, official social media accounts of Akorda, on the Jibek Joly TV and its You Tube channel, as well as on the website of Kazinform News Agency. The text version will also be available on the Agency’s web site and Telegram channel.

Read more on what has been accomplished over the past year in Kazakhstan in response to the President's instructions across various sectors of the economy.