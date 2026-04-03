Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4–6

Kazhydromet Weather Service warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in much of Kazakhstan: in the northwest on April 4, the west on April 5 and 6, and the south on April 5.

Throughout the period, winds will strengthen across the country. Forecasters also predict patchy fog at night and in the morning hours. In addition, some regions may experience hail and squalls in the daytime.

Besides, the daytime temperatures are expected to slightly change nationwide. The west will see a drop from +15...+25°C (59...77°F) to +10...+20°C (50...68°F), while the north warms from +11...+20°C (52...68°F) to +15...+20°C (59–68°F). In the east, temperatures will fluctuate between +15...+23°C (59...73°F) and +20...+28°C (68...82°F). In the other parts of Kazakhstan, no sharp changes are expected.