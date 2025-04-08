EN
    Kazcosmos and Roscosmos heads hold talks at Baikonur

    11:00, 8 April 2025

    Head of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry Baubek Oralmagambetov met with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov on the eve of the upcoming launch of the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan, Russia
    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    The parties debated the 70th jubilee of the Baikonur space complex and its tourist potential and agreed on the joint celebration of the memorable date since the establishment of Baikonur.

    Kazakhstan, Russia
    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    In addition, they focused on the development of the Baiterek joint project, the launch of rockets and the modernization of the space complex.

    Besides, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov and NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox met there to discuss the development of space programs.

    Noteworthy, the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft will launch from Baikonur to orbital outpost on April 8.

