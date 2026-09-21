Kazatomprom to explore uranium at Kyzylorda region’s Kyzyltu site

Kazatomprom announced that it has exclusive subsoil-use rights for the site

Preliminary estimates put the uranium resources at Kyzyltu at around 10,000 tons. The company plans to carry out geological exploration in the near future to refine the estimated resource volumes and assess the site’s overall potential.

Kazatomprom Chairman and CEO Meirzhan Yusupov said obtaining the exploration license for Kyzyltu was part of the company’s strategy to expand its mineral resource base.

The company said increasing and efficiently utilizing its resource base remains one of its key priorities. To support this objective, Kazatomprom is implementing a geological exploration program aimed at developing its resource potential and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global uranium market.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a new complex at Kazakhstan’s Zhalpak mine would produce 500 tons of uranium annually.