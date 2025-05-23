Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan trade to reach USD 1.4 bln

According to Uzbekistan’s national statistics committee, the country’s foreign trade reached 24.6 billion tenge in January–April this year, 16.3% up compared to the same period of last year. As of today, it handles trade with 183 countries.

China is the top trading partner of Uzbekistan. The commodity turnover between the two states exceeded 4.1 billion US dollars (17% of total trade).

Then comes Russia with 15.1%. The volume of exports and imports between Russia and Uzbekistan surpassed 3.7 billion tenge in January–April.

Kazakhstan rounds out the top three with bilateral sales nearing 1.4 billion US dollars. The turnover rose by 168 million US dollars against the same period of the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan made 405.7 million US dollars, and imports hit 986.8 million US dollars.

Last year, Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan trade surpassed 4.2 billion US dollars.