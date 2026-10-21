Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan border crossing upgrade completion date revealed

According to the minister, Kazakhstan has modernized nine border crossings over the past two years, with Zhibek Zholy set to become the tenth.

“We expect to complete the tenth border crossing this month. It is Zhibek Zholy, a pedestrian crossing on the border with Uzbekistan. What makes this project unique is that it has been funded through sponsorship rather than the state budget. Once completed, the crossing will be able to accommodate up to 70,000 pedestrians and 200 buses a day,” Takiyev said.

The minister also addressed the ongoing queues at the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border, explaining that growing passenger and freight traffic continues to put pressure on border crossings.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 650,000 vehicles crossed the country's border in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of nearly 20% compared with the same period last year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had announced plans to expand its international route network to 160, with Europe, China, India, the U.S., Türkiye, and Russia identified as priority destinations.