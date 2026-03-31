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    Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day

    16:14, 31 March 2026

    Another earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude rattled, striking 50 km northwest of Zharkent town, Zhetysu region, following a 4.4 magnitude quake that shocked the region this morning, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    According to Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC), the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:11 am Astana time.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was at 44.46 degrees north latitude and 79.69 degrees east longitude, said the Center.

    The Center said a 4.7 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area 2 hours and 12 minutes later at 1:23 pm Astana time, and it located the epicenter at 44.59 north latitude and 79.69 east longitude.

    Previously, Qazinform reported a quake occurred 33 km northwest of Zharkent town in Zhetysu region early this morning. 

    Earthquake Incidents Natural disasters Zhetysu region
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