Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day

According to Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC), the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 11:11 am Astana time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at 44.46 degrees north latitude and 79.69 degrees east longitude, said the Center.

The Center said a 4.7 magnitude aftershock rocked the same area 2 hours and 12 minutes later at 1:23 pm Astana time, and it located the epicenter at 44.59 north latitude and 79.69 east longitude.

Previously, Qazinform reported a quake occurred 33 km northwest of Zharkent town in Zhetysu region early this morning.