Yegor Krupyakov of Kazakhstan bags silver at Asian Triathlon Cup in China

Krupyakov finished second in the men's competition, completing the course in 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Russia's Pavel Sorokin took first place with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 6 seconds, while China's Lubo Zhang secured third place in 1 hour, 55 minutes and 1 second.

Two other Kazakhstani athletes also competed in the event. Arlan Zhanabay finished 12th, while Daryn Konysbayev crossed the finish line in 13th place.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina finished fifth at the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada.