Yegor Krupyakov of Kazakhstan bags silver at Asian Triathlon Cup in China
13:25, 2 November 2026
Kazakhstan's triathlete Yegor Krupyakov has claimed the silver medal at an Asian Triathlon Cup stage held in Chongqing, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Krupyakov finished second in the men's competition, completing the course in 1 hour and 55 minutes.
Russia's Pavel Sorokin took first place with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 6 seconds, while China's Lubo Zhang secured third place in 1 hour, 55 minutes and 1 second.
Two other Kazakhstani athletes also competed in the event. Arlan Zhanabay finished 12th, while Daryn Konysbayev crossed the finish line in 13th place.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina finished fifth at the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada.