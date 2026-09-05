Kazakhstan’s Vice President holds meeting on key domestic policy issues

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Presidential Administration and central government bodies responsible for social, cultural, and information policy.

Participants reviewed progress in implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives to strengthen social cohesion and promote constitutional values and principles.

The meeting also focused on practical steps to advance the Law and Order principle, implement the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, and promote the values of Adal Azamat.

Karin noted that the Government’s domestic policy work is guided by a framework document adopted by presidential decree, which defines the key principles, values, and priorities in this area.

The document sets out key priorities for government bodies, including maintaining an open and continuous dialogue with society, strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony, and advancing cultural, humanitarian, youth, and information policies.

Following the meeting, Karin instructed the relevant government bodies to take specific measures and said such meetings on the implementation of the President’s domestic policy initiatives would be held regularly.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree outlining the powers of the Vice President of Kazakhstan.