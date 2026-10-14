Kazakhstan’s vice minister calls for labeling AI-generated content

According to Iskakov, viewers, readers and online users should be aware when AI technologies have been used to produce news and other media content. He described this as one of the key principles for building a transparent media environment and strengthening public trust.

Iskakov also stressed the need to develop professional and ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence. At the same time, journalists and editorial teams must remain responsible for the content they publish.

“We greatly overestimate the capabilities of AI. It is a tool, a way to speed up the preparation and delivery of documents and materials. But the most important thing is responsibility, and that responsibility lies with the journalist,” the vice minister said.

Speaking about the future of the media industry, he also suggested that digital technologies would gradually erase the traditional boundaries between different types of media.

“In the near future, there will be no distinction between websites, television and news agencies. Information will be delivered through multiple channels and in multiple formats. We will have an entire information ecosystem,” Iskakov said.

Astana Media Week, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is taking place in the Kazakh capital from October 14 to 16. The forum focuses on the transformation of the media industry, the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism and new approaches to building trust in information.

Earlier,Qazinform News Agency reported that new AI transparency requirements came into effect in the European Union on August 2. The rules require the labelling of deepfakes and certain other categories of AI-generated content, including text on matters of public interest published without human editorial oversight or review.