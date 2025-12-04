Kazakhstan’s uranium reserves surpass 2 mln tons

He announced Kazakhstan’s prospective uranium reserves surpass more than 2 million tons. There are nine uranium provinces in Kazakhstan, including the Shu–Sarysu and Syrdarya basins, which are mainly represented by hydrogenic deposits. The remaining provinces are ore-based, which means they contain solid minerals.

Today’s plenary session of the Senate reviews in its first reading amendments to Kazakhstan’s Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use aimed at improving regulations in the field of hydrocarbons and uranium.

Earlier, it was reported that the deputies’ initiative is focused on attracting investment in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as protecting the state’s interests in the uranium industry.

As stated previously, Majilis approved the draft law on subsurface use in the field of hydrocarbons and uranium.