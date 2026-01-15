Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition

Signed on November 26, 2011, in Tokyo, the document is aimed at establishment of cooperation in the field of recognition of higher education qualifications in the Asia-Pacific region, senator Assem Rakhmetova says.

Developed within the framework of UNESCO, the goal of the Convention is to simplify the procedures of recognition of diplomas, academic degrees and other qualifications, ensuring transparency and fairness in their evaluation, as well as expanding academic and professional mobility among the region’s countries.

The participants of the Tokyo Convention are 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Australia, China, Fiji, the Vatican, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and Türkiye.

The ratification of the Tokyo Convention provides for joining the Asia-Pacific Network of National Information Centres of the States Parties to the Tokyo Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The document provides for:

Opening new markets for the export of educational services of Kazakhstani universities;

Raising trust in Kazakhstani system of higher education;

Eliminating barriers in recognition of qualifications, obtained in Kazakhstan, in the Asia-Pacific region;

Transfer of new educational practices and technologies of learning;

Development of international cooperation in the field of education based on the globally recognized regulatory-legal framework;

With the adoption of the Law, further strengthening of Kazakhstan's position on the international stage is expected, along with increased mobility of students and specialists, as well as greater integration of the educational systems of Kazakhstan and Central Asia