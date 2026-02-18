Kazakhstan’s trade ends 2025 with $14.2bn surplus

Speaking at a meeting of the Ministry’s Board on last year’s outcomes and priorities for 2026 on Wednesday, Shakkaliyev said domestic trade turnover had increased 14.6 percent to 80 trillion tenge, up from 69.7 trillion tenge a year before.

The increase was fueled by both wholesale trade, which accounted to 53.5 trillion tenge, and the retail sector, totaling 26.4 trillion tenge.

The sector saw robust growth in investment, marking the first time in the past three years, said the minister.

Investment surged 42 percent to 1,229 billion tenge, reflecting growing business trust in the trade sector as well as emerging growth areas.

Despite the ongoing global challenges, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade also demonstrated an upward trend, rising 1.3 percent to 143.9 billion US dollars compared to 142.1 billion US dollars in 2024. The country also saw non-primary exports rise 1.2 percent to 41 billion US dollars.

Kazakhstan’s exports of services gained 3.7 percent, increasing to 12.3 billion US dollars from 11.8 billion US dollars in the previous year.

Thus, the country continued its positive trade balance, with a trade surplus of 14.2 billion US dollars, in 2025.

