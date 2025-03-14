Kazakhstan’s Tikhonova to vie for spot in ISU Short Track Speed Skating final
17:11, 14 March 2025
Kazakh short track speed skater Olga Tikhonova advanced to the semifinals of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Tikhonova came in 3rd in the 1500m race, securing a spot in the semifinals. Alina Azhgaliyeva will compete in the consolation round for a chance to reach the semifinals.
It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov has propelled straight to the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinals, finishing 2nd in the quarterfinals.