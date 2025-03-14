РУ
Kazakhstan’s Tikhonova to vie for spot in ISU Short Track Speed Skating final

17:11, 14 March 2025

Kazakh short track speed skater Olga Tikhonova advanced to the semifinals of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Tikhonova came in 3rd in the 1500m race, securing a spot in the semifinals. Alina Azhgaliyeva will compete in the consolation round for a chance to reach the semifinals.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s Adil Galiakhmetov has propelled straight to the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating semifinals, finishing 2nd in the quarterfinals.

